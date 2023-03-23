East Valley family wins rare Golden Safety Net Ticket Award for pool safety net

When Andrew Owens was diagnosed with leukemia, his family learned how necessary it was to keep the cancer-fighting 5-year-old from getting sick.

Andrew's father Ben told ABC15 the day he was diagnosed, less than two years ago, their world was turned upside down.

"I told my wife, 'we need to be strong for him because if he senses weakness in us, he's gonna be weak too,'" Ben said.

Because of Andrew's weakened immune system, it's too dangerous for him to play in public spaces, so after requests from Andrew and his older brother, Mitchell, he built the backyard of their dreams — complete with a lazy river.

"I mean, it's, it is kind of a source of pride because it was my drawing. And to see it come to life, it was like my vision, and all of a sudden, here it is!"

Considering Arizona’s pool safety requirements, Ben turned to a local firefighter for advice.

“He asked us if we wanted a fence. Or do you want a net, like a Katchakid Safety Net?”

Knowing they didn’t want a pool fence, Ben got an estimate from Katchakid.

He never figured the sales representative, Jennifer Budd, would nominate them for a Golden Safety Net Ticket, redeemable for a fully installed pool safety net.

“We hope that this gift brings them the peace of mind they need, and serves as a reminder of the critical role that reliable pool safety equipment plays in preventing accidents and saving lives," said Clare Esson, the sales director for Katchakid.

