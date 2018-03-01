Ducey creates new team to protect Arizona from cyberattack

PHOENIX - Gov. Doug Ducey is creating a 22-member team of government officials and representatives of business and higher education to work to protect Arizona from a cyberattack.

Ducey's announcement of his signing an executive order Thursday creating the Arizona Cybersecurity Team says a joint effort is needed to improve the state's preparedness by enhancing collaboration and providing recommendations to the governor.

The announcement says other objectives include enhancing cybersecurity workforce development and education and increasing public awareness on cybersecurity best practices.

Team members will include representatives of various state offices and agencies, legislators, local officials and representatives of business and higher educations.

Ducey public-safety policy adviser Tim Roemer said he's met with people on cybersecurity issues but that having a more formalized structure gives credibility to the seriousness of the issue.