Dry monsoon and winter has almost all of Arizona facing drought conditions

PHOENIX — Yes, much of Arizona is a desert, but even the driest places on earth can be too dry.

Nearly all of Arizona is suffering from drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

More than half of the state, including the Valley, is in "Extreme Drought." That is the second-most severe drought category on the U.S. Drought Monitor's scale.

At the same time last year, less than half of the state was in a drought.

Meteorologist Justin Hobbs takes a look at how the dry conditions are impacting our state and if there is any significant relief coming in the long term.