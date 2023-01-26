Driver arrested in San Diego crash that left Arizona woman dead

SAN DIEGO, CA — A driver was arrested after a crash that left an Arizona woman dead over the weekend.

The crash reportedly occurred in an area just north of SeaWorld San Diego.

According to a San Diego Police Department log, a woman had been standing on a sidewalk next to a Chevrolet Tahoe when it was rear-ended by a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck early Sunday morning.

Paramedics say the vehicle jumped the sidewalk during the collision and the woman was hit. The woman, identified as 22-year-old Vanessa Abigail Urbina Aragonez of Arizona, died from her injuries, the medical examiner says.

A 24-year-old man also suffered injuries during the incident and was hospitalized. Local reports say the man had been pinned under the truck and had to be freed by emergency crews.

The driver of the vehicle that struck them, a 22-year-old man, was arrested on DUI, vehicular manslaughter, and homicide charges.

A police log says the driver has a prior DUI conviction.