DPS: One-year-old child taken by father, advisory issued

abc15.com staff
10:52 PM, Jan 26, 2018
33 mins ago
state

TEESTO, AZ - Arizona State Troopers have issued a missing endangered person advisory after a one-year-old child was taken by her non-custodial father. 

The Navajo Police Dilkon district is asking for the public's assistance in locating Delilah Nelson. Nelson is described as a one-year-old Native American, approximately 2 feet tall, and weighing about 30 lbs. 

Police say she was reportedly taken from her custodial grandmother by her non-custodial father, Shawn Nelson.

Shawn Nelson is described as 5'6, weighing about 232 lbs with black hair and brown eyes. 

Delilah Nelson is believed to be in danger if she is not located immediately. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Navajo Police Department Dilkon District or 911. 

