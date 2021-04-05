Watch
DID YOU KNOW? 5 signs your body is overheating

How does the heat kill you? Your whole body all of a sudden stops working.
PHOENIX — Now that we are getting outside more, do you know how hot is too hot? What are the signs that your body is telling you that you need to cool off immediately? How do you know your body is hydrated enough to function properly in these extreme temperatures?

Every summer there are reports of another high school athlete dying of heat exhaustion or elderly passing away at nursing homes. It's important to be aware and know exactly what is going on with your body! You might save your life – or your friend's!

