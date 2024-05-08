Watch Now
Did you drive through Bagdad, Arizona recently? That's where a $1 million lottery ticket was sold

Bagdad is located off U.S. Route 93 between Wickenburg and Kingman
Posted at 10:55 AM, May 08, 2024
BAGDAD, AZ — Big winner alert! A lucky person in Bagdad, Arizona is holding a lottery ticket worth $1 million.

According to Arizona Lottery officials, there was a winning Mega Millions ticket sold at the Basha's grocery store for Tuesday's drawing.

Bagdad is located off U.S. Route 93 between Wickenburg and Kingman.

The winning numbers are: 26, 28, 36, 63, 66 Mega Ball:15.

