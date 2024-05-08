Did you drive through Bagdad, Arizona recently? That's where a $1 million lottery ticket was sold

BAGDAD, AZ — Big winner alert! A lucky person in Bagdad, Arizona is holding a lottery ticket worth $1 million.
According to Arizona Lottery officials, there was a winning Mega Millions ticket sold at the Basha's grocery store for Tuesday's drawing.
Bagdad is located off U.S. Route 93 between Wickenburg and Kingman.
The winning numbers are: 26, 28, 36, 63, 66 Mega Ball:15.
ABC15 IS HERE TO HELP
Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you!
Email us: share@abc15.com