Dental hygienists skeptical of new dental assistant role created by Arizona Legislature

Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs signed Senate Bill 1124, which creates a new category of dental assistants called Oral Preventative Assistants, or OPAs.

OPAs would only be required to get 120 hours of education for some procedures. Currently, dental hygienists require nearly 3,000 hours of training.

ABC15 heard from Jennifer Walden, a hygienist and educator, who said she’s concerned the changes could lower the standards of healthcare for Arizonans.

Meanwhile, some dental associations in the state have supported the bill, saying it will address the state's shortage of dental hygienists while maintaining quality oral care.

In the video player above, Reporter Rachel Louise Just looks into the new bill, what it means for dental professionals, and what you should know for your next dental appointment.