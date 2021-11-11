Watch
NewsArizona News

Actions

Dems call for censure of GOP congressman Paul Gosar over violent video

items.[0].videoTitle
Arizona congressman Paul Gosar is facing criticism after he tweeted a video that included altered animation showing him striking congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez with a sword.
Posted at 6:59 AM, Nov 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-11 08:59:24-05

PHOENIX — Ten House Democrats say they will introduce a House resolution to censure Republican Rep. Paul Gosar for tweeting a video that included altered animation showing him striking Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez with a sword.

The Democrats, led by the co-chairs of the Democratic Women’s Caucus, say Gosar’s posting “goes beyond the pale” and call it a “clear cut case for censure.”

They will introduce the resolution Friday. Gosar, of Arizona, says the video wasn’t meant to depict harm or violence, calling it instead “a symbolic portrayal of a fight over immigration policy.”

Ocasio-Cortez called Gosar “creepy."

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV