DEA launches Fentanyl Free America campaign

One federal agency is out with a new campaign to try to curb fentanyl deaths across the nation.

The Drug Enforcement Administration is launching what they are calling Fentanyl Free America with two goals in mind: reducing the supply of fentanyl and also reducing the demand for fentanyl.

Combined with stepped-up enforcement and an increase in intelligence gathering, DEA Arizona tells ABC15 they're hoping to lower the number of fentanyl overdose deaths across the country. According to CDC data, there were nearly 50,000 fentanyl deaths in the U.S. in 2024 alone.

DEA officials credit their efforts with forcing groups like the Sinaloa Cartel to change their practices and say they're having real results.

For example, the DEA says in fiscal year 2025, about 29% of all fentanyl pills that were seized contained a potentially lethal dose of the drug, which compares to 76% of pills seized in fiscal year 2023.

To read more about the Fentanyl Free America initiative and to see more DEA resources, click here.