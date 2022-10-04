Data: Why is Phoenix Gas Back above $5

PHOENIX — The temperature may be going down in the Valley, but gas prices are going up.

After a late summer break, Phoenix gas stations are averaging above $5 for a gallon of regular.

The increases are not just a phenomenon happening in Arizona.

A map of average gas prices in the country by the gas tracking firm GasBuddy shows prices in western states are much higher than in the rest of the country.

Gasbuddy analyst Patrick De Haan wrote on social media he has not seen a wider difference between the average of the lowest priced 10% of gas stations and the highest 10%. $2.91 compared to $6.17. A spread of over three dollars.

The difference in price between the nation's top 10% priced stations and bottom 10% is the widest I've ever seen and could likely be a record.

Bottom 10% avg $2.91/gal

Top 10% avg $6.17/gal#gasprices — Patrick De Haan ⛽️📊 (@GasBuddyGuy) October 4, 2022

De Haan attributes the spread to refinery issues in California.

ABC15 looked at weekly data published by California regulators and found that recent oil inputs in southern California refineries are frequently among the lowest since 2018.

The stock of gasoline at refineries specifically formulated for export to states like Arizona and Nevada is also extremely low.

Last week's gasoline stock on hand was the lowest of the year at five hundred and sixty-five thousand barrels of “non-California gas.”