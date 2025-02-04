Data: What products does Arizona trade with Mexico and Canada

From January to November of 2024 Arizona companies made over $24 billion of trade with Mexico and Canada.

Mexico is by far, the state’s largest trading partner with census data showing $10.6 billion worth of imports passing through customs to Arizona as well as $8.2 billion in exports. Canada, the state’s second largest trading partner does $5 billion in trade with Arizona, which is split evenly between imports and exports.

Exports from Arizona to Mexico and Canada

Arizona’s largest export is also one of the state’s “Five C’s,” copper. Most other product categories with the highest value of total trade come from the either state’s high-tech or aerospace industries.

Top exports with Mexico (in millions)



Copper: $1,430

Digital storage hardware: $534

Electronic circuitry: $373

Solid state drives: $332

Electric controllers: $328

Top exports with Canada (in millions)

Aircraft parts: $227

Commercial vehicles: $137

Turbojet engines: $134

Mineral water: $90

Fruits and nuts: $87

Imports from Mexico and Canada into Arizona

Arizona is a large importer of produce and electronic or mechanical parts lower down on the supply chain. Two other notable categories of imports are medical instruments from Mexico and industrial-scale bread products from Canada.

Top imports with Mexico (in millions)

Vegetables: $2,598

Electrical parts: $2,544

Mechanical parts: $1,349

Medical instruments: $854

Fruits and nuts: $704

Top imports with Canada (in millions)

Mechanical parts: $349

Electrical parts: $213

Wood products: $208

Vehicles: $187

Bread and bakery products $167

Below is a list of the value of all products imported from Mexico & Canada into Arizona according to data from the US Census Bureau.