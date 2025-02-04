Data: What products does Arizona trade with Mexico and Canada

From January to November of 2024 Arizona companies made over $24 billion of trade with Mexico and Canada.
Mexico is by far, the state’s largest trading partner with census data showing $10.6 billion worth of imports passing through customs to Arizona as well as $8.2 billion in exports. Canada, the state’s second largest trading partner does $5 billion in trade with Arizona, which is split evenly between imports and exports.
Exports from Arizona to Mexico and Canada
Arizona’s largest export is also one of the state’s “Five C’s,” copper. Most other product categories with the highest value of total trade come from the either state’s high-tech or aerospace industries.
Top exports with Mexico (in millions)
- Copper: $1,430
- Digital storage hardware: $534
- Electronic circuitry: $373
- Solid state drives: $332
- Electric controllers: $328
Top exports with Canada (in millions)
- Aircraft parts: $227
- Commercial vehicles: $137
- Turbojet engines: $134
- Mineral water: $90
- Fruits and nuts: $87
Imports from Mexico and Canada into Arizona
Arizona is a large importer of produce and electronic or mechanical parts lower down on the supply chain. Two other notable categories of imports are medical instruments from Mexico and industrial-scale bread products from Canada.
Top imports with Mexico (in millions)
- Vegetables: $2,598
- Electrical parts: $2,544
- Mechanical parts: $1,349
- Medical instruments: $854
- Fruits and nuts: $704
Top imports with Canada (in millions)
- Mechanical parts: $349
- Electrical parts: $213
- Wood products: $208
- Vehicles: $187
- Bread and bakery products $167
Below is a list of the value of all products imported from Mexico & Canada into Arizona according to data from the US Census Bureau.