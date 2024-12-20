DATA: In-state tuition trends for Arizona universities

TEMPE — Arizona residents looking to attend Arizona State University or Northern Arizona University next fall will be paying a little more in tuition and fees compared to 2024.

Announced in-state tuition and fees for the 2025-26 school year:



Fifteen years ago, resident in-state tuition for all three of Arizona’s major public universities was less than $10,000 a school year. That ended in 2015 when Northern Arizona University became the last of the three to raise its in-state tuition to $10,358, surpassing the base tuition for ASU the following year.

Tuition at all three schools increased above the rate of inflation between 2010 and 2025, but that does not mean that all three were less expensive in previous years.

When adjusting past tuition rates to today’s dollars the cost burden of tuition at the three schools is lower today than it was in the middle of the past decade. In 2017, the University of Arizona tuition would have been above $15,000. Both ASU and NAU would be above $14,000.

Average public tuition rates in Arizona are on the high side compared to other states, ranking 15th and more in line with tuition averages in the northeast. Only two states, Oregon and Arizona have tuition averages above $10,000.