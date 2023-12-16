DATA: An overview of Arizona's growing Hispanic population

Arizona’s population continues to grow, and a lot of that growth is attributed to an increased number of Hispanics calling the state home.

The most recent American Community Survey from the U.S. Census Bureau estimates the state’s Hispanic population at 2.3 million, making up just under a third of the state’s total population of over 7 million.

About 394,000 Hispanics were born or have made their home here in the last decade. Since that time, Arizona has risen from the fifth to the fourth largest Hispanic population. Overtaking Illinois.

The 394,000 increase in Hispanics since 2012 ranks sixth. The states with the largest gains are Texas with 2.2 million, California and Florida with about 1.5 million each. They are followed by New York and New Jersey, two other states with much larger populations than Arizona.

Since 2010, the Hispanic growth rate has been almost double that of Arizona as a whole. The gap continued to increase each year with little change in pace. The Census Bureau data shows there are 25% more Hispanics in Arizona compared to 2010 while the state population grew 15% in that time frame.

Hispanics descending or originating from Mexico comprise about 60% of all Hispanics nationwide.

In border states like Arizona, people with Mexican ancestry make up a much larger share. As of the 2022 American Community Survey people with Mexican origin made up 84% of all Hispanics in the state. A 6% decline in their overall share since 2012. The next largest nationalities are Puerto Rico (U.S.), Spain, Guatemala, and El Salvador.

Hispanic households reported a median annual income of $62,953 in Arizona, about $10,000 below the overall median household income. 44 of 201 majority Hispanic neighborhoods have a median household income above the state’s median. They include by zip code:

· $113,917 - 85305: A neighborhood in Glendale next to the Cardinals stadium.

· $107,587 – 85326: Multiple neighborhoods within this Buckeye zip code have median incomes in the six-figure range.

· $104,750 – 85210: The only neighborhood located outside the West Valley. This section of Mesa is situated near Alma School Rd.

· $104,250 – 85323: A neighborhood in Avondale.

· $96,292 – 85339: A section of Laveen situated along loop 202.