Cyber Ninjas security plan details anticipated attack by "Antifa"

PHOENIX — Cyber Ninjas, the Florida company hired by Arizona Senate Republicans to conduct the controversial recount of 2.1 million Maricopa County ballots from November’s presidential and senate races, tried to keep its auditing procedures shielded from public view.

In response to media requests, a Maricopa Superior Court judge ruled Wednesday that the company must disclose its audit procedures. Attorneys on the case tell ABC15 that lawyers from both sides agreed to let Cyber Ninjas keep its security plans under wraps.

This evening however, it was included in a public filing along with several other policies and procedures being used to maintain the integrity of the ballots.

Those documents filed accidentally with the Maricopa County Clerk of Court describe scenarios for potential attacks on the auditing facility by "Antifa” or militias.

RELATED: Secretary of State gets observers inside Maricopa County Election Audit, Cyber Ninjas has to reveal methods

One major component of the plan is a threat assessment of security vulnerabilities at the Arizona State Fairgrounds, where the audit is being conducted, and surrounding areas, including streets. Planners laid out scenarios that could disrupt the ballot-counting process. Antifa is referred to by name.

It says they “will likely use the backed-up traffic in those six lanes to slow police and fire response to any perimeter breach operation: Any ad-hoc or opportunistic incendiary attack.”

It is also determined that there was a “greater threat of militia activity than antifa activity.” In some areas surrounding the coliseum, but that the “probability and likelihood are low.”

The security plan also lays out specific plans and positions for security personnel at the Coliseum, which includes private security company to monitor of the interior of the building for 24 hours a day, seven days a week while the ballots are present.

No such disruptions have occurred during the recount.

The document names the Arizona Rangers, a uniformed volunteer law enforcement auxiliary agency, as the security force at the fairgrounds, and lists the local law-enforcement union.

Phoenix Law Enforcement Officers Association as providing at least two officers for support and a promise of four to eight more if marches or protests occur. Neither is an official state, county or municipal law enforcement agency.

The Arizona Senate-led hand recount is scheduled to continue until May 14 at which time the Coliseum is booked by other parties. Senate liaison and former Arizona Secretary of State Ken Bennett has told the public that he expects the audit to be finished in time for the deadline.