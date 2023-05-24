Creating more transparency in our elections

PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Recorder and Elections Department is giving reporters and the public an up-close look at how our elections come together.

ABC15's Nick Ciletti was there Tuesday morning with other members of the media here in Arizona to see what goes into making our elections secure.

We were allowed inside the command center where county officials, side by side with law enforcement, are able to monitor conditions at polling places and respond to incidents as needed.

We also saw where signature verification takes place.

"I think the more you know, the less susceptible you are to some of the rumors and some of the myths and false information here, especially in Arizona," explains Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer. "And so that's what we have been trying to do over the past two-and-a-half years. And that's what we will continue to do moving forward is showing people this process - whether it's through video, articles, or coming here to our facility to give tours."

There will be construction taking place at the Recorder's Office later this year. The goal is to add more space and more temporary workers around election time to speed up the counting process.

To schedule a tour for you or your group, you do need to reach out in advance. E-mail PIO@risc.maricopa.gov for more information.