Convertible with two people goes over cliff near Lost Dutchman

Emergency crews are working to rescue the occupants of a vehicle that went over a cliff east of the Valley.

Late Monday morning, American Medical Response crews were alerted to a black convertible that possibly went over a cliff on State Route 88, just north of Lost Dutchman State Park.

Officials believe two people were inside the car which is about 250 feet down on its roof.

Crews with Rural Metro and Superstition Fire have been dispatched to assist.

It's unclear what condition the occupants of the vehicle are in as rescue crews work to reach them.

On January 16, a man was found dead in a vehicle after it went over a cliff in the same area.

