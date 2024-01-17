Watch Now
Man found dead in a vehicle that crashed off an embankment along SR 88 outside Apache Junction

DPS says the man was discovered just before 9:45 Tuesday night
Posted at 2:06 PM, Jan 17, 2024
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ — A man was found dead in a vehicle crashed off an embankment outside of Apache Junction Tuesday night.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the body was found in the vehicle just before 9:45 p.m. along SR 88 about five miles northeast of Apache Junction.

The vehicle was reportedly about 150 feet below the roadway down the embankment.

DPS is assisting the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office in recovery efforts.

The victim has not yet been identified.

It's unknown when the crash happened or what caused the vehicle to go off the roadway.

