Consular Entrepreneurship Program program helps Mexican women start businesses, further education

PHOENIX — El Consulado General de Mexico en Phoenix is starting the third edition of its Consular Entrepreneurship Program.

The goal is to help women who have either immigrated from Mexico or who are of Mexican descent start their own businesses.

ABC15 was there for the big kick-off event at the Thunderbird School of Global Management in downtown Phoenix Tuesday.

The goal of the program is to connect women with mentors in the community, teach them lessons about running a business, and help them create their own business plans.

Seidy Pachego told ABC15 that she is a single mother with three kids who once owned a Mexican restaurant in Phoenix. When the restaurant was forced to close, she says she never let go of her dreams.

"It's very difficult to be a woman and a single mom," she says. "It's very difficult to advance, really because of the language. The ones who usually succeed in business are men. But I've never thrown in the towel. I know I have to keep going."

"In this world where there are so many difficulties and challenges and so much war and strife, this is what inspires us," explains Thunderbird Dean Dr. Sanjeev Khagram. "This is a chance to create prosperity and peace worldwide."

Thirty women are enrolled in the program this year. They'll also receive a certificate from the Thunderbird School of Global Management.

