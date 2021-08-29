Community raising money after damaging floods in Miami-Globe

The City of Globe and Miami's calls for help have been answered by people in the community, who helped raise more than a quarter-million dollars to directly help people displaced by flooding.

In mid-August, Globe, Miami, and surrounding areas were hit hard with rain, and in turn, heavy flooding. Flood damage destroyed every first-level room at the Oyo Hotel off the US60 Highway in Globe and destroyed, carried, and covered mobile homes in mud at Little Acres Mobile Home Park.

As of Thursday, the United Fund of Globe-Miami has raised $258,018.97. Community businesses who helped contributed were Pinal Mountain Lions Foundation, BHP Billiton, Freeport-McMoRan, Capstone Pinto Valley Mine, and Southwest Gas Corporation, along with money from a GoFundMe created to help with damage caused by the Telegraph Fire.

"Work on the gap of these people that affected by this flood waiting on the state and federal funding," said Globe Mayor Al Gameros, who has been advocating for state funding to go directly to people displaced by flood damage. Homeowners can apply for $2,500 in addition to federal, state, and county resources available to residents through Gila County Health & Emergency Management.

In July, Gila County was able to secure money to help with flood mitigation and cleanup in Globe and surrounding areas, however, Gameros said money for cleanup isn't enough. He said the residents of Globe, and others displaced by flooding need resources for temporary housing.

"If your house was burned in the fire, you would be covered with insurance. If you’re flooded out because of this fire, you’re not covered," said Gameros. "I have not heard from Governor Ducey. We’ve been on our own here trying to help these people, and that’s the frustrating part."

The Salvation Army is currently set up in Miami at 2448 E. US 60 HWY., just a few miles south of Globe, next to Walmart. More resources for donations and the food bank can be found on the City of Globe Facebook Page.