Community honors Arizona teacher starting 50th year in the classroom

POSTON, AZ — As teachers and students across Arizona kick off a new school year ABC15 caught up with one teacher who's starting her 50th year in the classroom.

"I was just one of those weird people that decided in the second grade I wanted to be a teacher," said Molly Goldsberry, "I thought I was going to be a math teacher but then I ended up looking very young and I thought nobody would listen to me in high school, so I switched. But it was good because you know, young kids need that too."

Mrs. Goldsberry's teaching career started in 1974.

"I really do enjoy teaching the kids, so I think that's what keeps me there," said Goldsberry.

For the past 50 years, she's been teaching 2nd and 3rd grade at Le Pera Elementary School in Poston, Arizona. It's a small community on the Colorado River Indian Tribe Reservation near the California border. The school only has about 200 students in grades K-8.

"I love the size of it. I love the family feel a bit. We get to know all the kids. And so, even though I used to get to know them before they get to me, and then after they get to me, they're still part of my kids. So, I just keep on trying to push them forward. And having done this so long It's kind of neat, because I go out in the community now, and I see people who I taught who now own businesses or lawyers or something. And so, it's kind of nice to see what happens after they leave you," said Goldsberry.

Over the years she's had plenty of students tell her how much of an impact she's had on their lives.

"I try not to take myself too seriously, but it is nice to know that maybe you had a small part in where they've gotten to," said Goldsberry, "It makes me feel good."

Le Pera Elementary School Principal Brian Wedemeyer tells us Mrs. Goldsberry is just as loved outside of her classroom.

"First of all, she's a legend. Like the community loves her. The students love her. The staff loves her," said Wedemeyer.

Mrs. Goldsberry is starting off her 50th year teaching with a big honor. Principal Wedemeyer recently presented her with the Teacher of the Year award from Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7061.

"When he started to talk, I thought 'Oh boy, I think something's happening here' and I was right. It made me feel good though," said Goldsberry.

"It was awesome. I couldn't wait to do it. I think I'm a little bit more excited about this whole thing than she is, to be honest, and that's okay," said Wedemeyer.

As for Mrs. Goldsberry, she's just happy to be doing what she loves.

"I really do feel like that's probably what I was born to do. I have patience for children, and I care about them learning," said Goldsberry.

"She's just a great outstanding role model for the kids, for my staff. They highly respect her. The way she carries herself, her attitude, her energy that she brings. What a great role model for a young teacher coming in and seeing. Now I have first-year teachers and I have 50-year teachers. That's pretty remarkable," said Wedemeyer.

Mrs. Goldsberry tells us being in the classroom is what keeps her young. So, she'll be staying a Le Pera Rebel as long as they'll have her.

"Rebels Ride!" said Goldsberry and Wedemeyer.

