Clean-up efforts underway following tornado in Northern Arizona

A community just north of Williams is still shaken up after an F1 tornado ripped through the area Monday, leaving up to 10 homes damaged.

Some homes in the Junipine Estates Community weren’t damaged, but others weren’t so lucky.

Here's a little more information on yesterday's EF-1 tornado north of Williams. All data is PRELIMINARY and subject to change pending additional information that arrives to our office over the next few days. #azwx pic.twitter.com/ckikYdhVi2 — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) October 4, 2022

While some had their greenhouses and sheds uprooted. Others had their trees snapped, and boats ended up in the middle of other neighbors' properties.

Community members there are coming together to clean up the mess left behind by the tornado.

“We never have anything like this,” said Marilyn Zilka.

Zilka is a homeowner in the Junipine Estates Community affected by the tornado.

“This isn’t even our tree. I don’t know where this came from. It’s like a treasure hunt, and you’re finding some stuff that isn’t yours,” she said while looking around her property.

She says they had just fixed up the house to put it on the market, but after the tornado that likely won’t happen for a while.

“We lost our porch. The whole porch is gone. And look at the damage to the skirting,” Zilka told ABC15.

Though she says help immediately came their way.

“We have a volunteer electrician. The community comes together and tries to help,” she added.

That volunteer is Jim Tolley.

“It’s all volunteer (work). I’m not here to make any money, just help my neighbors,” Tolley said.

“And how many neighbors have you helped already?” asked ABC15’s Luzdelia Caballero.

“I’ve talked to three or four so far,” he says.

Connie Telfer was also impacted by the tornado, she says the weather event was like something out of a movie, blowing debris everywhere.

“It came in like Dorothy like Wizard of Oz. You could see the stuff going past the windows. We’ve had people come and pick up their stuff. A huge water tank blew from somewhere,” said Telfer.

Telfer says she still doesn’t have water, and her RV was toppled in the storm.

“I’m expecting it to be totaled,” said Telfer.

Through all the devastation, all community members have really stepped up to help and bring relief to those who need it most.

“I love that the community is coming together. That's why we live in this beautiful small town,” Zilka told ABC15.