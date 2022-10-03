Watch Now
'Possible tornado' reported in northern Arizona, near Williams, Monday afternoon

Damage is reported in the area
Posted at 1:57 PM, Oct 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-03 18:17:56-04

WILLIAMS, AZ — A possible tornado has touched down in northern Arizona Monday afternoon.

Storms developed in the high country Monday morning and continued through the afternoon, from Lake Havasu City up north to the Flagstaff area.

The National Weather Service says a "possible" tornado touched down near about eight miles north of Williams, west of Flagstaff, but will need to survey the area before it can confirm.

The community of Junepine, north of Williams, received damage to several homes and downed powerlines, according to the NWS.

The area is restricted to residents only.

Approximately 500 customers in the area are without power as of 2 p.m., according to APS's website.

It's unclear if anybody was injured.

The Coconino Sheriff's Office, APS, Junepine Fire and Williams Fire are also on scene investigating.

