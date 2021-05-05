Cindy McCain talks life, marriage, and the state of Arizona politics

Cindy McCain -- in her own words about her life, her marriage to Senator John McCain, and the state of Arizona politics.

"I had the ride of a lifetime being married to John McCain," she explains. "I was a kid from Phoenix and all of the sudden, I had a seat to history. That was something I never expected...We had everything from very normal days to John would give me a call ten minutes out that, 'I have the president of such-and-such country in the car with me we are coming over for dinner.' It was a remarkable experience being married to him!"

Ross D. Franklin/AP FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016, file photo, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., right, pauses as his wife, Cindy McCain, looks at him on stage after giving his victory speech as he announces his win over Democratic challenger Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick, in Phoenix. The family of the late Sen. John McCain says they want to build a library on land donated by Arizona State University to house his archives and provide a “gathering place” for respectful dialogue. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

In her new book, Stronger: Courage, Hope, and Humor in my life with John McCain, Cindy also opens up about her personal battle with addiction and how our late Senator stood by her.

"Addiction is a very cunning enemy. And John didn't know what was going on. I hid it remarkably well. When it came time to tell him and let him know, I was so afraid I would disappoint him. He couldn't have been better. I learned a great deal about my husband the day I told him had done this. And he supported me through all of it for years to come. The lessons I learned were trust, number one, and, number two, to its okay to make mistakes."

Susan Walsh/AP The casket of Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., is carried out of the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, after a memorial service, as Cindy McCain is escorted by her son Jimmy McCain and other family members. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Cindy isn't shying away from speaking her truth in this new book or speaking out about politics here in Arizona, giving us her thoughts on the current audit of two million ballots in Maricopa County.

"It's ludicrous this would be going on. It's certainly their right to do so and that's what we are all about, but I mean President Biden won and it's certified...What it says to me is that our party has just sunk so low. It's time to pick it back up. Those of us who are moderate Republicans, and I am still a Republican, want to see a party that represents all of us."

