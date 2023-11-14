Child from Yuma County reported as first pediatric flu death in Arizona this season

YUMA, AZ — According to the Department of Health Services, a child from Yuma County has died from pediatric influenza.

This is the first reported death in Arizona of the 2023-2024 respiratory season which began on October 1.

“It is with great sadness that we share the news of the first pediatric influenza death in Arizona,” said Diana Gomez, director of the Yuma County Public Health Services District. “We extend our deepest sympathy to the child’s family and friends. To protect the family’s privacy during this incredibly difficult time, no further information regarding the child will be released.”

Last season there were 182 pediatric influenza deaths nationwide, six of those deaths were Arizona residents.