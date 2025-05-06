Child-care funding likely to be big battle in state budget talks

PHOENIX — As the Arizona Capitol gears up for budget talks, clear lines of division between the Republican-led Legislature and Gov. Katie Hobbs are emerging.

State Rep. David Livingston, who is leading budget negotiations, told ABC15 he doesn’t expect any new, ongoing spending.

“I think if we do pay raises, maybe some transportation and DPS raises, that could be about it,” he said.

Pay raises for Department of Public Safety workers and corrections officers are one area of agreement; Gov. Katie Hobbs put pay raises in the budget plan she released in January.

Hobbs has since said her budget priorities include funding for border security, child care and housing affordability.

“We have tough conversations in front of us, and we're going to work through that, and we're going to get to a budget that protects services for Arizonans,” she said last week.

Hobbs has proposed an ambitious child-care program that includes a public-private partnership to cut costs for Arizona families by two-thirds. Employers, the state and parents would each cover one-third.

The program appears to be a major point of disagreement, with Livingston, a Republican who represents District 28, saying new child-care spending is unlikely in the current budget climate.

The state’s projected budget surplus is now expected to be less than half of what was expected just a few months ago. And Livingston is also looking at other possible hits to the state's coffers.

“I think because there could be more cuts on the federal, because there's a possible recession – even if it's small – it's all more reason we need a conservative budget,” he said.

It’s not what progressive groups such as LUCHA want to hear.

LUCHA is mobilizing to push for budget priorities such as education, health care and housing assistance.

“We want to make sure that as lawmakers are trying to negotiate what to do with our taxpaying dollars, that they put our communities first and that there's no cuts to essential programs,” said Gina Mendez, the group’s organizing director.

The group brought in Arizonans from around the state on Monday to educate them on the budget process and how to lobby lawmakers.

“It’s very important to talk to your lawmakers and tell them our stories, for them to hear us as well,” said Paola Campos, a recent University of Arizona graduate who attended the session to advocate for public education spending.

Meanwhile, lawmakers and the governor’s team have yet to sit down for budget talks.

Livingston said his top priority is putting together a balanced budget, which is required by state law.

“No. 2, statewide transportation projects, and No. 3, DPS and corrections officers, a small raise,” he said.

The state’s new budget year begins July 1, so lawmakers need to pass a budget by the end of June.