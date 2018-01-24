CAVE CREEK, AZ - A Cave Creek woman says her 10-year-old Chihuahua mix almost became lunch for a coyote that's been prowling around her neighborhood...and her dog isn't the only one!

"She was shaking and went under the bed and would not come out," explained Lynn Sommars.

Sommars lives in a neighborhood near Dixileta Drive and Tatum Boulevard.

You'd be doing the same thing if what happened to Zoey happened to you.

"She was all wet along the back," said Sommars.

And not because she had just jumped in the pool. Sommars says her dog spent time in the mouth of a coyote on two separate occasions.

The first time happened around New Years. The second time was just last week.

Sommars says the coyote also went after a neighbor's dog. That neighbor spotted the dog dangling from the animal's mouth, started screaming and made a lot of noise until the coyote eventually left it unharmed.

"I tell you what...I just turned into a quivering, crying baby. I was so scared...I've lost the security in my own backyard that we had in a home we felt so comfortable in for 6 and a half years. The freedom to just walk around and look at stuff is gone," said Sommars.

But the next time a coyote comes knocking, Sommars is prepared. She's got an air horn, camera, motion detectors, rocks, and a flashlight to back her up.

"I just want everyone to be aware that you can't assume that your yard is safe. You have to be alert, make the rounds, and be prepared," said Sommars.

Experts say just like Lynn does, try to make a lot of noise if you need to scare off a coyote, even throw things if you have to. Game and Fish tell us they'll only respond if the coyote has already harmed another animal or human.