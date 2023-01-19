Catalina State Park expected to open Thursday as campers head back to dry land

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Nearly 300 campers were stranded at Catalina State Park because of flooding from recent rainstorms.

The park has been closed since Monday morning after rains caused the Cañada del Oro wash to overflow.

Park rangers say that they are used to flooding from monsoon storms, but this doesn't happen much with winter rain.

On Wednesday, rangers were helping campers walk across the receding wash to the park’s entrance.

Catalina State Park is working to get the mud cleared by Thursday that way remaining campers can focus on leaving the park.

Park manager Steve Hass says a bridge for the area would solve the problem and they say they have the funding and they are working closely with the Arizona Department of Transportation.

"It's not the water that stops people— it's the sand. We are in the process of trying to remove all that sand and there's about 5 feet of sand just sitting in the road," said Hass.