Campers stranded as Catalina State Park near Tucson experiences flooding

Related content in video player: Swift water rescues in southern Arizona after weekend rain.

A rare instance of winter flooding has closed Catalina Sate Park, north of Tucson, to the public since earlier in the week, according to the park's manager.

The Canada del Oro arroyo and its tributaries carry runoff from the Santa Catalinas during rain storms—a common occurrence that can and does often lead to flooding during monsoon, but something that occurs less frequently in the winter, according to Park Manager Steve Hass.

With the local environment still feeling the effects of the Bighorn Fire years later, runoff continues to be a concern.

The state park has been closed since the early morning hours on Monday, Jan. 16, when the park was originally scheduled to be open for free to visitors for the MLK holiday.

According to some social media users, multiple campers have been stranded in the park due to the flooding.

ABC15 spoke with Michelle Thompson with the Arizona State Parks and says there's about 200-250 campers in the park that are unable to get out until water levels go down in the wash.

They have not yet received any calls for help.