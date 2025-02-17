Body of California man located about 1,000 feet below Grand Canyon rim

Watch Now
GRAND CANYON, AZ — A man's death is under investigation at the Grand Canyon after his body was located about 1,000 feet below the rim.

At about 8 a.m., February 10, emergency crews at the Grand Canyon were notified of a report of a broken rock wall and scattered car parts east of Yavapai Geology Museum.

Crews with Grand Canyon aviation launched an aerial search and located a vehicle and a body. A team of four responders made their way down and recovered the body, identified as a man in his 20s from California.

The Coconino County Medical Examiner's Office is investigating.

Repairs to the damaged rock wall near the Yavapai Geology Museum are underway. Officials say from now through February 26, visitors may expect a temporary bypass around the work area during the week.

