Black Fire forces evacuations of multiple areas in Gila County

GILA COUNTY, AZ — A new lightning-caused wildfire in Gila County has forced the evacuations of multiple areas in Tonto National Forest.

Known as the Black Fire, Tonto National Forest officials say the fire is between 8,000 and 10,000 acres as of Sunday morning.

#BlackFire Update:

Size: 8,000-10,000 acres

Cause: Lightning

Resources: 6 engines, two interagency hotshot crews, two type 2 crews, one ambulance, three type 1 helicopters with two type 1 helicopters enroute and more resources on order.



Read more below ⬇️ — Tonto National Forest (@TontoForest) July 14, 2024

All USFS campgrounds north of Highway 188 from the Roosevelt Dam to Schoolhouse, Revies Mountain School, Black Brush Ranch, and Cross P Ranch have all been placed on "GO" status, and people are being urged to leave those areas immediately.

The Tonto Basin Ranger Station is also closed until further notice due to the fire.

Quail Run (Roosevelt), Roosevelt US Post Office, Lakeview Mobile Home Park, and Roosevelt Lake Marina and RV Park are all under "SET" status.

