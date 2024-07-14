Watch Now
Black Fire forces evacuations of multiple areas in Gila County

The fire, which is believed to have been caused by lightning, is estimated between 8,000 and 10,000 acres
Posted at 10:36 AM, Jul 14, 2024

GILA COUNTY, AZ — A new lightning-caused wildfire in Gila County has forced the evacuations of multiple areas in Tonto National Forest.

Known as the Black Fire, Tonto National Forest officials say the fire is between 8,000 and 10,000 acres as of Sunday morning.

All USFS campgrounds north of Highway 188 from the Roosevelt Dam to Schoolhouse, Revies Mountain School, Black Brush Ranch, and Cross P Ranch have all been placed on "GO" status, and people are being urged to leave those areas immediately.

The Tonto Basin Ranger Station is also closed until further notice due to the fire.

Quail Run (Roosevelt), Roosevelt US Post Office, Lakeview Mobile Home Park, and Roosevelt Lake Marina and RV Park are all under "SET" status.

This is a developing story, stay with ABC15 and ABC15.com for the latest information.

