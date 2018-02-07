Big rig overturns, closing eastbound I-10 west of Phoenix

TONOPAH, AZ - Eastbound Interstate 10 is closed in western Maricopa County because of a wreck, and the state Department of Public Safety says the closure will last a while because crews need to upright an overturned tractor-trailer rig loaded with food products.

Trooper Kameron Lee says a heavy duty tow truck was dispatched to help remove the big rig that overturned Wednesday morning near Tonopah, injuring the driver.

The state Department of Transportation says eastbound traffic on I-10 is being diverted onto 411th Avenue to Salome Highway and then east to Wintersburg Road and north to I-10.

ADOT says drivers may consider delaying travel or using an alternate route during the closure.

Lee says the driver's injures don't appear life-threatening.

Tonopah is about 52 miles west of Phoenix.

