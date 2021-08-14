Biden praises Arizona, Florida school chiefs on mask-wearing

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The White House says President Joe Biden has commended the leadership of the Arizona and Florida school district superintendents after the districts’ boards recently implemented mask requirements in defiance of their Republican governors.

A White House statement Saturday says Biden spoke separately by phone Friday with Superintendent Chad Gestson of the Phoenix Union High School District and interim Superintendent Vickie Cartwright of Broward County Public School.

Biden commended the superintendents for doing the "right thing for the health and well-being of their students, teachers, and schools.” Both states’ restrictions face court challenges.

The Phoenix Union High School District announced it is requiring masks indoors for all students, staff, and visitors as COVID-19 cases continue an upward trend in our state.

"Phoenix Union will begin the school year on August 2 enforcing our existing Board-adopted mask requirement of universal indoor masking only, regardless of vaccination status," an announcement said.

Teacher Douglas Hester filed a lawsuit in Superior Court Monday hoping to overturn the mask mandate.

This week a coalition of local education groups has filed a lawsuit against the state of Arizona over its ban on mask mandates in schools.

The lawsuit was brought on by several groups including the Arizona School Boards Association and the Arizona Education Association. They claim a new state law, which prohibits public and charter schools from enforcing mask mandates, is unconstitutional.