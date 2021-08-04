Watch
Lawsuit filed against Phoenix Union High School District over mask mandate

FILE - A student wears a face mask while doing work at his desk at the Post Road Elementary School, in White Plains, N.Y., in this Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, file photo. U.S. health officials say the highly contagious delta version of the coronavirus is behind changes to mask guidelines. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week announced that fully vaccinated people should resume wearing masks indoors if they live in areas where the virus is surging. CDC officials said new information about the spread of the delta variant forced them to reverse course. The agency also said teachers and students everywhere should go back to wearing masks in schools. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, FIle)
Posted at 5:37 PM, Aug 03, 2021
PHOENIX — Defying the law in the name of health. More than 28,000 Phoenix Union High School District students return to class Monday. Nearly all of them will be required to wear a mask.

“We received a lot of thank you’s for what we're doing,” said Richard Franco of the Phoenix Union High School District.

But not everyone wants to be told what to do. Teacher Douglas Hester filed a lawsuit in Superior Court Monday hoping to overturn the mask mandate.

“They have to choose between a law that has some questionable effectiveness around it and what they think is best for students and staff safety,” said Chris Kotterman of the Arizona School Board Association.

The Arizona School Board Association says more districts are considering implementing their own mask mandates. Tucson Unified will decide Wednesday.

“School district administrations are acting like activists; they're not upholding the law,” said State Representative Joseph Chaplik (R) Scottsdale-District 23. Scottsdale state representative Joseph Chaplik wrote the bill which prevents city county and state governments from imposing mask mandates.

At the state capitol, some lawmakers are already talking about penalizing districts, taking away state funding, if they defy the mask mandate law. The attorney general, who enforces the law, has not commented on mask mandates. So for now, it will be left to a judge to decide whether school districts need to obey the will of the legislature.

The tension over masks comes as Arizona reports 1,974 additional COVID-19 cases and 30 more deaths.

