Be the hero at this Jurassic Escape Room in Arizona

SCOTTSDALE — BINGO! Dino DNA. Escape The Room AZ is bringing Hollywood to Arizona with their game, Jurassic Escape. As someone who grew up fifteen minutes from the entertainment capital of the world, you will definitely feel like you are on a real movie set. Your mission is to stop an evil corporation from making hybrid dinosaur DNA for malicious military purposes. You were caught during your first attempt to destory the DNA and the bad guys tossed you into a cage. That's where the game begins! SPOILER ALERT: there are a couple shocking moments for thrill seekers. You WILL encounter a REAL DINOSAUR...or at least as real as it gets!

See the life-sized dinosaurs and feel like you are in a dinosaur blockbuster in the video above!

Escape The Room AZ was one of the first escape room companies in the United States and they pride themselves on Hollywood-grade sets. This specific game took months to develop. The company considers this game the ultimate form of immersive entertainment that provides the guests with the opportunity to be the hero! General Manager Doug Woodard thinks Jurassic Escape will stay in Arizona for a few years. The game is designed for 6-10 with plenty of ways for every party member to help.

IF YOU GO:

Scottsdale

7017 E Main St. & 7135 E Main St.

Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Chandler

3157 W Chandler Blvd.

Chandler, AZ 85226