Bashas stores seeing 'perfect storm' with staffing, struggling to keep shelves stocked

PHOENIX — In a letter sent to Navajo Nation communities, all Bashas' stores are experiencing difficulties keeping their shelves stocked amid "never-before-seen" staffing shortages.

LETTER FROM BASHAS’ TO NAVAJO COMMUNITIES 01.11.22 pic.twitter.com/XdnBbL1Onc — Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez (@NNPrezNez) January 11, 2022

Bashas' officials cite worker shortages, as well as workers calling out sick, at their distribution center in Chandler as part of the "perfect storm" causing supply issues at their stores.

In response to the staffing shortages, officials limited the amount of cases of products stores were able to order. The letter, which was sent Tuesday, says that in the last 5 days they have already seen improvements that have begun increasing those limits.

ABC15 has reached out to Albertsons, Fry's, and Safeway stores to see if they are experiencing similar issues.

Grocery stores across the nation are experiencing shortages, according to CNN.

One of the main issues cited nationally is the omicron variant, causing significant staffing shortages.

In October 2021, Bashas Family of Stores was bought by Raley's Family of Fine Stores.