KINGMAN, AZ - Authorities in Mohave County say they're investigating the death of a jail inmate.

County sheriff's officials say it appears 40-year-old Carrie Anne Hansen of Bullhead City hung herself in her cell.

A detention officer and a nurse were conducting medical rounds about 3 a.m. Thursday and found Hansen.

Both the officer and nurse entered the cell and started lifesaving efforts, but authorities say Hansen couldn't be revived and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sheriff's officials say Hansen was housed alone in her cell and the initial investigation shows no reason to suspect foul play.

They say the cause of death should be determined by an autopsy.

Hansen had been booked in the jail on Dec. 15 for several felony offenses originating in the Lake Havasu City area.