Watch
NewsArizona News

Actions

At least one person killed after a crash, fire near Show Low Regional Airport

items.[0].image.alt
Google
Show Low Arizona.png
Posted at 8:56 PM, Dec 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-22 22:56:32-05

SHOW LOW, AZ — A deadly plane crash has been reported near the Show Low Regional Airport Wednesday evening.

According to the Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District, around 4:40 p.m. a small single-engine piston aircraft crashed in a remote area near Long Lake. Responding crews found the plane heavily damaged and burned.

The Federal Aviation Administration says two people were on board. Authorities did not immediately specify whether both died as a result of the crash and fire, saying further details would be available Thursday.

The NTSB has been notified and will investigate.

No other details on what led up to the crash have been released.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Don't miss Phoenix Suns basketball at 3 p.m. on Christmas day on ABC15 Arizona