As Maricopa County deputies patrol, Labor Day signals a slowdown at lakes

Labor Day is another summer holiday when many people hit the lakes and rivers. As the holiday marks the unofficial end to summer, the lake patrol division of the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is out keeping an eye on boaters, paddlers and swimmers, hoping to avoid any other drownings and make sure people are being safe.

Deputies are out patrolling, looking for any violators as well as educating people.

Deputy Rob Marske tells ABC15 they look for any traffic pattern violations for boaters and make sure people follow state laws.

There’s a law that requires people to hold up an orange ski flag if a water skier falls into the water, Marske said. The law also requires kids ages 12 and under to wear a life jacket. Those on paddleboards are required to have a life jacket on hand, but they don’t necessarily need to wear them.

“It’s amazing how many people are unaware that they’re required to have a life jacket on board with them,” Marske said.

Deputy Marske has been with the sheriff’s office lake patrol division for 16 years now and he’s seen quite a lot. He’s done quite a few rescues, too.

“Some of the hardest parts of that job is dealing with the aftermath, especially with the families. That incident never goes away,” he said.

So far this year, across all Maricopa County lakes, eight people have drowned, according to MCSO. In all of 2021, nine people drowned. While there are still a few months left this year, people still head out to the lakes after Labor Day weekend.

“Fingers crossed, we don't want to see any more drownings,” said Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez with MCSO. “That's why it's so important people wear their life jackets, they have a plan and they are safe when they are out here when they're boating.”

Throughout the summer, MCSO has double the staff out on the lakes. But they tell ABC15, it still feels like it’s not enough.

“The lakes aren't getting any bigger. The parking spots aren't getting any bigger. It's just more people,” Marske said.

As summer winds down, deputies do see fewer people on the lakes, even on Labor Day, compared to other holidays over the last few months.

“In the lake patrol division, we are glad to see the activity on the lake somewhat slow down after Labor Day, but for us what that means is the activity out in the off-road areas and our hiking trails and our search and rescues go up,” Marske said.

