As DACA deadline approaches, Valley Dreamers head to Washington, D.C.

PHOENIX - Valley Dreamers have made their way to our nation's capital to demand immigration reform.

Lucha Arizona organized a trip to Washington, D.C. on Sunday to march with other advocates for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, also known as DACA.

The Trump administration announced the program was being rescinded last September and said it would officially end on March 5.

The program remains in limbo as Congress and President Trump have not created a solution.

DACA is also still accepting renewals because two separate district court rulings ordered that the program remain alive while they weight legal challenges.

Across the nation, advocates have been marching for days as many make their way to Capitol Hill.

Representative Isela Blanc, a Democrat from District 26, was one of the advocates who left from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport Sunday to attend Monday's national rally.

Blanc is also a former Dreamer herself.

"It is the American dream and I achieved it," Blanc said before boarding the flight. "And now I actually represent my constituents in the community that I grew up in. This is what the American dream is and that is why I'm heading to Washington, just to let people know you provide a pathway and we care and we fight and we do what is best for our country."

ABC15 also spoke with a Dreamer who is fighting to further her education. She sported a Northern Arizona University shirt when she arrived at the airport Sunday morning.

"I want to be a pediatrician and...going to a university would be my dream," Blanca Collazo explained. "I would be the first in my family to go."

In all, three Arizona Dreamers will be traveling, along with other advocates and Representative Blanc.