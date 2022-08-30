Arizona's 'Hip Historian' dives into State 48's rich history

PHOENIX — Marshall Shore, also known as the "Hip Historian," says despite Arizona's limited years of statehood, State 48 is rich in history.

"You've got Adeline Gray — her and her husband were actually going west looking for gold. But they came across and found this tall grass. And because she had grown up on end farms, she was like, 'we found our gold right here.' So they built the first luxury mansion in Phoenix that would have been at 7th Street and Mohave," said Shore.

In 1931, Arizona garnered national attention for the first time.

"One of the most horrific crimes in Arizona. That happened back in 1931. And for many people, that was the first time they heard of Arizona because we were a relatively new state. And so all they heard about was this hatchet woman, this 'trunk murderess'," said Shore.

AP Winnie Ruth Judd, confessed slayer of two women, whose bodies were recovered from trunks shipped from Phoenix, Ariz., to Los Angeles, leaves the emergency police hospital, Oct. 23, 1931, a few hours after her voluntary surrender. At her side stands the Los Angeles Chief of Detectives, Joseph Taylor. Between them, rear, is Judd's husband, Dr. W.C. Judd. Mrs. Judd's left arm is in a sling, a bullet - which she claims was inflicted by one of her victims - having just been removed from her left hand. (AP Photo)

But did you know many consider the Grand Canyon State the birthplace of the sexual revolution?

"One of my favorite stories, I would say is Rusty Warren, in the 50s and 60s, she was a piano player, comedian," said Shore. "Most people have no idea who she is. But some of those albums went gold. And she is now considered to be the birth mother of the sex revolution."

However, Shore reminds folks they don't have to look back 100-plus years to find history.

"You've also got folks like Glen Guyett, who a lot would say, 'who is that?' If you've ever driven by Mr. Lucky's, if you've driven by My Florist there at...7th Avenue and McDowell... He was a sign designer that came in the early 50s and designed a lot of signs that are still standing."

Google Maps

And that's why the "Hip Historian" stresses the importance of preserving our history for future generations and incorporating it into modern-day projects.

"You have so much history to choose from here. And that's what I've been talking to even...interior designers. How do you infuse more of that history, that you might not have to explain to people but it's just there? So they may not even be aware of it," Shore said. "Maybe someday they'll realize, 'oh, that's why the table was copper.'"