Arizona water leaders give update on Colorado River

Water levels are going up at Lake Powell and Lake Mead but Arizona may still have additional water reductions next year.

Several leaders of state and federal water agencies, including the Central Arizona Project, gave an update on the Colorado River and future projections of Arizona's water supply.

In the short term, it's good news. The abundant rain and snowfall this past winter likely provided the highest flow of water into these lakes since 2011.

Tom Buschatzke, the director of the Arizona Department of Water Resources, said we can't squander the gift Mother Nature has provided because drought can return quickly.

"We can be right back down into some serious issues if we don't do the things, we need to do to protect both Lake Powell and Lake Mead," he said.

He and others are hopeful that additional water cuts aren't needed, but Arizona has to work with other Lower Basin States.

"We want this to be as collaborative as possible to protect the interests of Arizona and the system," he said.

A federal report is looking at three alternatives to address water shortages.

You can give your feedback on those ideas here.

The deadline for public comment is May 30.