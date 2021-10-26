Arizona university makes top 100 in U.S. News' global list; 2 others also rank

Arizona’s three public universities all found a place on the 2022 U.S. News ranking of the Best Global Universities, released today, with one of them making the top 100 out of more than 1,700 universities ranked.

The University of Arizona was the state’s highest-ranking university, coming in at No. 99. Arizona State University’s Tempe campus landed at No. 165 and Northern Arizona University ranked No. 625. ASU’s Downtown Phoenix campus also made the grade in a separate listing, ranking No. 1,497.

UArizona has been in the top 100 for a few years, but this year’s placement was a two-spot drop from last year. ASU’s ranking was a 19-spot drop from last year, but NAU climbed 97 steps on the list this year. UArizona, which was tied with the University of Florida on the list, was the 42nd highest-ranking United States school on the list, and ASU the 61st.

U.S. News also ranked universities by more than 40 areas of study, which broadened the scope of universities ranked, for a total of 15,650 schools.

U.S. News touted its rankings as a resource for students wishing to study abroad at a time when schools are looking to gain more clout as destinations for them.

