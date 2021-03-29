Arizona universities announce plans for 2021 spring commencement ceremonies

Universities in Arizona are announcing their plans for their upcoming 2021 commencement ceremonies.

Arizona State University said Monday that they plan on celebrating their commencement ceremony virtually with in-person ceremonies for individual colleges expected to be hosted by academic deans.

For more information on ASU's upcoming graduation ceremonies, click here.

The University of Arizona shared on its website that it will be celebrating the Class of 2021 commencement with a series of in-person, graduate-only ceremonies between May 11 and May 18.

The university said they will continue to monitor health conditions and more details will be available soon.

Northern Arizona University will be hosting its commencement ceremony virtually on April 30 at 11 a.m.

The university said four ceremonies will be launched simultaneously for the following colleges:

Social and Behavioral Sciences with Engineering, Informatics, and Applied Sciences

Health and Human Services with Arts and Letters

The Environment, Forestry, and Natural Sciences with NAU Online, NAU Yavapai, NAU Yuma

Education with The W. A. Franke College of Business

Given the COVID-19 guidelines in the state, Grand Canyon University will be hosting a virtual commencement celebration on Saturday, May 15 at 10 a.m.

The university also said they plan on announcing plans for fall 2021 online and cohort student commencement shortly after the spring 2021 commencement.