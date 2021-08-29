Watch
Arizona to end peremptory challenges to potential jurors

PHOENIX — Arizona’s top court is eliminating the longstanding practice of allowing lawyers in criminal and civil trials in state courts to remove potential jurors without explanation.

The move by the Arizona Supreme Court in an order dated Tuesday and released Friday is one that proponents said would help prevent discrimination in the selection of trial jurors.

Under the court's order, so-called peremptory challenges will end on Jan. 1.

Peremptory challenges are a hot-button legal issue nationally as illustrated by jury selection in the trial that resulted in the conviction of a former Minneapolis police officer in George Floyd’s death.

