Arizona, Texas governors to get reinforcements for the U.S.-Mexico border

DOUGLAS, AZ — Arizona Governor Doug Ducey announced the formation of the American Governors' Border Strike Force Tuesday.

A total of 26 states, all with Republican governors, signed on to the plan.

The Strike Force will operate in remote areas of the desert in Arizona and Texas, which are places known for drug and human trafficking.

Besides targeting the cartels along the border, the plan is to follow them to the cities, towns and states where they do business.

The states will share intelligence, assist Arizona and Texas with additional staff and resources including sending law enforcement agencies to the border for training, and to help with curbing border-related crime.

Governor Ducey says the formation of the American Governors' Border Strike Force is in response to the federal government's failure to protect communities along the Southwest Border.

In a filing in Federal Court on Friday, it was revealed the Department of Homeland Security reported 221,303 immigrant encounters along the Southwest Border in March.

Two states, Missouri and Texas are suing the Biden Administration for not enforcing Title 42, which prohibits asylum seekers from entering the U.S. because of COVID-19. President Biden has announced he will end Title 42 on May 23.