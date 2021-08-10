Arizona State Senator Tony Navarrete resigns following arrest on child sex abuse charges

PHOENIX — Arizona State Senator Tony Navarrete has submitted a letter of resignation following his arrest last week on child sexual abuse charges, according to Senate President Karen Fann's office.

The resignation is effective immediately.

Navarrete was arrested Thursday evening in connection to a child sex crime investigation.

Democratic and Republican leaders of the Arizona Senate had jointly called on Navarrete to resign.

An ethics complaint that could lead to expulsion was also filed.

Monday's joint statement from Fann and Demoratic Minority Leader Rebecca Rios increased pressure on Navarette to step down, showing a unified front from both parties to see the Phoenix Democrat gone.

35-year-old Navarrete served as a Democrat in Arizona’s 30th District, which covers parts of west Phoenix and Glendale.