Arizona State Parks and Trails fees increasing at the end of the month

Heads up, Arizona explorers! Arizona State Parks and Trails fees are going up at the end of this month.

The increase will impact entrance, camping, and tour tickets at more than 30 parks.

“Because the agency does not rely on taxpayer dollars to operate the parks, this increase will help fund future park improvements, staffing, and amenities,” Arizona State Parks said in a news release on Thursday. “Additional parks opening, amenities added, and park visitation increasing – along with inflation – means that the agency has not been able to increase the number of rangers in parks or tackle deferred maintenance projects – non-emergency work that maintains the infrastructure in the parks.”

Revenue from the increased fees will help the parks improve visitor experience through projects involving ramadas, campground upgrades, guided hikes and walks, restrooms/showers, more operating hours, and more.

Starting February 25, 2025, the new rates will be in effect and available online.

Some of the changes include:

