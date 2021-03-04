Arizona Senate has no space for ballots it got after court fight

PHOENIX — The Arizona Senate apparently has no place to put 2.1 million voted ballots a judge says they can get from Maricopa County so the Senate can audit November's election that saw President Joe Biden win.

The ballots have been loaded on a truck and are ready for delivery. But after the Senate spent more than two months fighting to enforce a subpoena for them, they can't find the space to securely store the ballots.

Their lawyer asked the county if they can do their audit on their property.

Board of Supervisors Chair Jack Sellers says the county is running a municipal election and doesn't have the space.