Menu

Watch
NewsArizona News

Actions

Arizona Senate has no space for ballots it got after court fight

items.[0].videoTitle
State senate granted access to millions of ballots, but what happens now?
Ballot
Posted at 7:35 PM, Mar 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-03 21:35:23-05

PHOENIX — The Arizona Senate apparently has no place to put 2.1 million voted ballots a judge says they can get from Maricopa County so the Senate can audit November's election that saw President Joe Biden win.

The ballots have been loaded on a truck and are ready for delivery. But after the Senate spent more than two months fighting to enforce a subpoena for them, they can't find the space to securely store the ballots.

Their lawyer asked the county if they can do their audit on their property.

Board of Supervisors Chair Jack Sellers says the county is running a municipal election and doesn't have the space.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV