Arizona seeing gradual improvement in drought and lake levels

It's been a dry start to winter in Arizona and other parts of the western U.S., but over the past two weeks, storm after storm has put a dent in the recent drought.

"With the storms on the way, it's definitely going to improve, and our runoff forecast has increased because of the potential storm," said Tim Skarupa with Salt River Project (SRP).

Arizona still needs a bit more help from Mother Nature. Nearly two-thirds of the state is still under some form of drought. It's a big difference compared to early 2023 when a very active winter kept nearly 80% of Arizona drought-free.

Reservoir levels for the Salt and Verde system are still in good shape, too. The average is higher than last year, even with less rain and snowfall.

However, the snowpack where the headwaters of the Colorado River are located has taken a minor hit. As of early February, the snowpack is 4% below average. At this time last year, the snowpack was 28% above average.

Water levels at Lake Mead continue to benefit from 2023's monstrous winter, rising to 1,073 feet. It's the highest the lake has been since 2021.

With another round of heavy rain and snow moving in from the west, the snowpack and water levels will likely continue to climb through the week.